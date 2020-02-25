USFK widow, who visited base, confirmed as virus patient

US Forces Korea in combat training (Yonhap)
United States Forces Korea said Tuesday that the widow of one of its service members was confirmed to have COVID-19 and that she had earlier visited a military base in Daegu.
The patient, 61, is the first individual linked to USFK to test positive for the virus. Two weeks ago, on two occasions, she visited the post exchange at Camp Walker, one of three American installations in Daegu where infections recently skyrocketed due to mass gatherings at a Shincheonji Church.
After the diagnosis, USFK raised the risk level to “high” from “moderate” earlier and began conducting temperature checks and screening questionnaires at the entrances to its bases.
Nonessential meetings and duty travel were put on hold, and people on bases were asked to stay put in the absence of exceptional circumstances. Visitors are not allowed on the bases.
The US Army Garrison had already banned nonessential travel and visits to the Daegu bases and shut down schools and relevant services there.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of cases in South Korea’s military forces stood at 13, with about 7,500 service members quarantined. The military expanded the quarantine as a precaution, because some people with the virus may have few or no symptoms.
A total of 893 Koreans were infected as of press time, and nine had died.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)