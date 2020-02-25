[Editorial] Korea-phobia

With a surge of infections with novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), South Korea has run into a pitiful state of being treated as a “second Wuhan” in the international community.



Hong Kong barred entry of non-resident travelers coming from South Korea from Tuesday.



Israel was one of the first countries to ban the entry of visitors from South Korea. It sent back about 170 South Koreans on the same flight they took, soon after entering the country on Saturday. Israel also announced it would repatriate all of about 1,000 South Korean tourists on flights it will provide.



Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, put on hold the entry of 17 Korean newlywed couples on Sunday afternoon, apparently due to concerns about infections with the virus, and isolated them in temporary accommodation after seizing their passports.



Taiwan raised its travel advisory for South Korea from level 1 to level 2 on Sunday and a day later raised it again to the highest level 3, advising Taiwanese to avoid all non-essential travel to South Korea.



The Philippine government has not imposed a travel ban on South Korea, but Filipino travelers have been advised to delay non-essential travel to the country.



Macao has classified Korea as a high-risk country for the virus and been conducting separate quarantine checks on visitors from South Korea at a designated facility.



The US raised its advisory by one notch, urging those traveling to South Korea to be extra cautious. Brunei, Britain, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia and Uganda have tightened the monitoring of travelers from Korea.



In a nutshell, Korea-phobia is spreading.



The root cause of South Koreans being shunned is that the government did not cut off the influx of the virus from China totally.



China was so desperate to contain the virus that it imposed draconian restrictions on the domestic movement of about half of its population. On the other hand, it lets people unaffected by the measure go abroad and South Korea accepts them. Until only about a week ago, the Moon administration had shown the confidence of overcoming the disease and expressed an intent to help China.



Then the tables were turned.



On Sunday night when the South Korean government raised the alarm level from alert to “serious,” the highest level, an airport in Yanbian, Jinlin Province, China began to require passengers on flights from South Korea to use a separate corridor. The airport said the move aims at preventing the influx of the coronavirus from South Korea to China.



Some apartments in Beijing reportedly demanded South Koreans quarantine themselves for 14 days before entering.



The Chinese Consulate General in Busan is said to have advised Chinese students who have not come to South Korea yet for the spring semester to delay their entry into the country. This is a message that it is safe to stay in China rather than in South Korea.



Referring to Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy, a propaganda media of the Chinese Communist Party said in an editorial on Monday that “we are concerned that these countries have taken inadequate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.” It was a rebuke.



President Moon Jae-in made a phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Feb. 20 and reportedly said, “China’s suffering is South Korea’s suffering.” It seems that his wish has been realized. However, given responses from China after the virus went rampant in South Korea, it is doubtful if South Koreans will hear Xi say “South Korea’s suffering is China’s suffering.”



The Health and Welfare Minister said that “Koreans were the source of infection more often than Chinese were.” The virus was detected in Wuhan, China, but he blames Koreans. It smacks of self-degradation.



The minister also said that “it is not right from the perspective of disinfection to bar a certain people, a certain country from entering.” No one in the government explains the reasons why it is not right to do so despite people’s lives being at stake.



Koreans are denied entry overseas, sometimes without prior notice. It is humiliating. The virus was transmitted from China to South Korea, but now Beijing treats Seoul as a new source of infection. What a state South Korea is in!