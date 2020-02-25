Seoul asks foreign missions to refrain from rigorous entry restrictions

A group of Korean tourists, flown back home from Israel on a chartered flight arranged by the Israeli government, are seen at the Incheon Airport, west of Seoul, Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)





South Korea’s Foreign Ministry is urging partner countries to refrain from imposing rigorous entry restrictions against Korean nationals, amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak here.



The ministry plans to explain Korea’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus and request the countries refrain from taking excessive measures in a briefing session scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.



Kim Gunn, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, was to head the session for officials at the foreign diplomatic missions stationed in Korea.

Following the rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases here, a growing number of countries are denying entry to Koreans and others who have traveled here.



As of Tuesday, 17 countries and territories have imposed an entry ban or rigorous quarantine process for Koreans and others who have traveled here in the past two weeks. Seven -- Hong Kong, Jordan, Israel, Bahrain, Kiribati, Samoa and the unincorporated US territory of American Samoa -- have slapped an entry ban on Korea, while 10 are imposing rigorous restrictions on anyone entering from Korea, such as mandatory medical examinations and self-quarantine orders. They are Macao, Singapore, Thailand, Micronesia, UK, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Oman, Qatar and Uganda.



Israel was one of the first countries to impose an entry ban, when it barred Koreans who arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday from entering the country before it officially announced the decision. On Monday, the Israeli government at its own expense flew about 400 Korean tourists back to South Korea.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has described Israel’s recent entry ban as an “excessive response,” stressing Seoul’s efforts to prevent further restrictions.



“My assessment is that it was an excessive response. ... Repatriating people who have already entered the country is different from just imposing entry restrictions,” the minister said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Geneva on Monday.



Despite the stepped-up containment effort, Korea has seen the number of infections increase more than 20-fold in the span of less than a week. As of Tuesday morning, the virus tally stood at 893 cases with nine deaths.



By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)