Some 400 Koreans return from Israel via Israeli evacuation flights

Some 400 Koreans returned from Israel on Tuesday via chartered planes arranged by the Israeli government after COVID-19 infections were confirmed among two earlier groups of tourists after their return home.



The first batch of some 220 Koreans arrived at Incheon International Airport Tuesday morning, followed by 196 Koreans on board Israeli government-sponsored chartered flights offered to Korean nationals who wish to return home, the Korean Embassy in Israel said.



“We plan to operate additional flights to support Korean tourists to return home and make sure they do not encounter any inconvenience,” South Korea’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said.



A group of Korean tourists, flown back home from Israel on a chartered flight arranged by the Israeli government, are seen at the Incheon Airport, west of Seoul, Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)