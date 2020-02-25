Threee Kumho Tire products win Good Design Award

(Kumho Tire)



Kumho Tire said Tuesday three of its products had won 2019 Good Design Awards in the transportation design category.



The Good Design Awards is a global design competition which began in 1950, awarded by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design for the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial products and graphic designs of the year.



The Korean tire manufacturer said its tires Majesty 9, Ecsta PA51 and WinterCraft Wi51 have won the awards.



Majesty 9 is a next-generation version of the company’s signature Majesty Solus tire, which has enhanced ride comfort and silence through the Sound Harmony Technology.



Ecsta PA51, a comfort-focused tire that can be used for all four seasons, has applied asymmetry design so the water can be discharged in four directions to enhance the tire’s mileage performance, the company said.



Wintercraft Wi51 is a winter-season tire launched for the European market, and is optimal for driving on frozen road.



“We will continue to launch products with consumer-focused design based on the company’s design philosophy,” said a Kumho Tire official.



