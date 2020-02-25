S. Korea to take maximum quarantine steps in Daegu, surrounding province against coronavirus

(Yonhap)



South Korea plans to take "maximum" quarantine steps in the southeastern city of Daegu and its surrounding province to contain the new coronavirus and seek to create an extra budget, party officials said Tuesday.



The government, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the presidential office decided to thoroughly implement stepped-up containment measures in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, where infection cases have shot up in recent days.



The government designated Daegu and its nearby county of Cheongdo last week as "special care zones" to better cope with the outbreak of COVID-19.



"The government is studying ways over blockade measures, including mobilizing administrative power in terms of movement to some degree. The government will unveil details after the approval at a Cabinet meeting," Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, DP spokesman, said in a press briefing.



The DP sent a message to reporters that the maximum containment policy means beefing up quarantine efforts, not an imposition of a lockdown.



The participants also agreed to secure reserve funds to quickly support small business owners hit by the virus outbreak and create a supplementary budget as soon as possible.



President Moon Jae-in instructed government officials Monday to draw up an extra budget over the virus that experts say could amount to more than 10 trillion won ($8.27 billion). The government's 2020 budget is already a record 512.5 trillion won.



The government will also announce a set of comprehensive measures to minimize the impact of the virus outbreak this week.



The participants decided to request that Moon consider issuing an emergency finance decree if the operation of the National Assembly hits a snag, Hong said.



Under the Constitution, the country's president can issue an emergency presidential order when acute support measures are deemed necessary to deal with serious financial and economic situations.



To stabilize the supply of face masks, the participants decided to require that 50 percent of daily production be used for public purposes.



The move will enable the government to provide face masks to people stably through local governments, not via commercial distribution channels.



Face masks will be also provided free to the underprivileged and health workers in Daegu and Cheongdo.



Also, South Korea will restrict exports of face masks to 10 percent of daily production.



The government said it will consider taking legal actions against outdoor rallies that occur despite local governments' warnings.



Public criticism mounted as a group of Protestant followers, led by conservative pastor Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, pushed ahead with a massive rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul over the weekend despite the city government's warning.



"The move does not target a specific rally, but administrative authorities will actively handle (rallies) if they are deemed to have risks of spreading COVID-19," Hong said. (Yonhap)