 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Conservative pastor pledges to resist president

By Park Han-na
Published : Feb 24, 2020 - 15:59       Updated : Feb 24, 2020 - 17:07
Jun Kwang-hoon (Yonhap)
Jun Kwang-hoon (Yonhap)


A conservative pastor vowed to continue his fight against President Moon Jae-in, even as massive rallies he had spearheaded over the weekend sparked public backlash amid mounting fears of the potential spread of a novel coronavirus.

The Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, chief of the Christian Council of Korea, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday to attend a hearing over the legality of detaining him over allegations of violating election law by asking participants in a street rally to support a specific political party in April’s general elections.

“The essence of all the actions I take is to strongly resist President Moon Jae-in, who intends to dismantle the country and lay it at North Korean (leader) Kim Jong-un’s feet,” Jun said. “I will continue to do so.”

Jun said he has faced charges from police seven times, but ultimately mostly avoided them.

He has faced police probes for allegedly inciting a rebellion and illegally collecting donations during the rally.

This is the second time he has attended a hearing for an arrest warrant.

On Jan. 3, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the prosecution’s request for arrest on his alleged role in a violent anti-government rally.

Over the weekend, Jun pushed ahead with a massive rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul despite the government’s ban on rallies at three major public squares in the city center to fight the spreading new coronavirus.

During a rally Sunday, Jun told the group of followers: “it is patriotic to die from illness … those who suffer from illness will be healed if they attend the rally.”

Regarding Jun’s remarks, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon questioned his sanity and said he would request the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency ban and disperse the rallies.

(hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114