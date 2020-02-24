 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Posco creates social project fund with US’ Xcoal

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 24, 2020 - 16:35       Updated : Feb 24, 2020 - 16:35
Yoo Byeong-Og, Senior Executive Vice President and the head of Purchasing and Investment Division at POSCO (right), Ernie Thrasher, Chief Executive Officer of Xcoal Energy & Resources (center) and Kim Hyung-soo, Chief Executive Officer of Tree Planet pose at the signing ceremony for GEM matching fund, held in Seoul on Monday. (Posco)
Yoo Byeong-Og, Senior Executive Vice President and the head of Purchasing and Investment Division at POSCO (right), Ernie Thrasher, Chief Executive Officer of Xcoal Energy & Resources (center) and Kim Hyung-soo, Chief Executive Officer of Tree Planet pose at the signing ceremony for GEM matching fund, held in Seoul on Monday. (Posco)

South Korea’s leading steelmaker, Posco, said Monday that it had established a matching fund called “Emerald” with Xcoal Energy and Resources, a US-based coal producer, as part of Posco’s GEM matching fund initiative.

The two companies signed the agreement Monday, with each promising to pay $50,000 a year into the one-on-one matching grant system. The money is to be used for social causes in the two countries on an alternating basis.

Posco started its GEM matching fund initiative in July 2019, in an effort to form bonds with its trade partners in the coal industry and conduct activities that foster community development. GEM means jewel, and it also stands for “Go the Extra Mile” for the good of society, the company said.

Emerald is the second matching fund in the GEM initiative. The first, Opal, was established with Australian coal producer Yancoal in November last year.

Xcoal, the biggest exporter of coal for steel manufacturing in the United States, exports around 1 million tons of coal annually to Posco, the company said.

For their first project, the two companies will join hands with Tree Planet and have 60 staff members visit Okgye, Gangwon Province, to plant 11,000 trees on 4 hectares there. Okgye sustained damaged in forest fires that broke out due to unknown causes in April last year.

Tree Planet is an eco-friendly social venture that plants trees with the revenue from crowdfunding and its mobile game.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114