 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Diplomatic circuit] British Embassy hosts Coffee for Zero Plastic event

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Feb 25, 2020 - 09:58       Updated : Feb 25, 2020 - 09:58
The British Embassy poured free coffee for anyone who brought in a reusable cup on Friday, at an event it hosted in Seoul to promote climate change awareness.

“This is a critical year for our planet. A truly global effort is required from governments, businesses and each member of society. If we work together to develop and deploy clean technologies, we can accelerate innovation, increase economies of scale, and bring down costs more quickly,” said Mike Welch, country director at the embassy’s international trade department, at the event at Dohwa Engineering in southern Seoul.

“I am grateful to Dohwa Engineering for supporting today’s event and look forward to celebrating even more collaboration between them and UK companies in the future.” 

Mike Welch, country director at the British Embassy’s department for international trade, raises awareness about climate change at the Coffee for Zero Plastic event in southern Seoul. (British Embassy in Seoul)
Mike Welch, country director at the British Embassy’s department for international trade, raises awareness about climate change at the Coffee for Zero Plastic event in southern Seoul. (British Embassy in Seoul)

In tandem with preparations for the 2020 UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this coming November -- also known as the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties or COP 26 -- the embassy is raising awareness among South Koreans and foreigners here through its “Green is Great” campaign.

The UK has made a legal commitment to realizing its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the embassy said.

The embassy said the UK has decarbonized its economy faster than any other G20 nation by cutting harmful emissions more than 40 percent between 1990 and 2017, while expanding its economy.

It added that the UK’s low-carbon economy is expected to bring in up to 170 billion pounds ($220 billion) from exports between 2015 and 2030.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114