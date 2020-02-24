[Diplomatic circuit] British Embassy hosts Coffee for Zero Plastic event

The British Embassy poured free coffee for anyone who brought in a reusable cup on Friday, at an event it hosted in Seoul to promote climate change awareness.



“This is a critical year for our planet. A truly global effort is required from governments, businesses and each member of society. If we work together to develop and deploy clean technologies, we can accelerate innovation, increase economies of scale, and bring down costs more quickly,” said Mike Welch, country director at the embassy’s international trade department, at the event at Dohwa Engineering in southern Seoul.



“I am grateful to Dohwa Engineering for supporting today’s event and look forward to celebrating even more collaboration between them and UK companies in the future.”





Mike Welch, country director at the British Embassy’s department for international trade, raises awareness about climate change at the Coffee for Zero Plastic event in southern Seoul. (British Embassy in Seoul)