National

USFK says it has no case of COVID-19 among its personnel

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 20:42       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 20:42
(USFK)
(USFK)

The US Forces Korea said Sunday that it has no confirmed case of the new coronavirus among its personnel despite an increase in the number of South Korean patients.

In an updated report on its efforts to fend off the COVID-19 virus, the 28,500-strong USFK said that the risk for its personnel and installations on the Korean Peninsula remains "moderate."

On the day, South Korea's death toll from the virus increased to five with the number of confirmed cases rising to 602.

"USFK leadership and staff have strong preventative control measures in place," the USFK said in the report posted on its website.

"Out of a strong abundance of caution and utilizing the USFK Commander's authorities to protect the force, the risk for USFK peninsula-wide personnel and installations remains MODERATE," it added.

The USFK also enumerated a set of health protection measures, such as avoiding shaking hands with others and gathering in large groups, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. (Yonhap)
