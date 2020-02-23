 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Entertainment scene struggles with virus outbreak

PyC cancels remaining concerts at last minute

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 17:23       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 17:23
A theater in Haeundae-gu, Busan, is empty on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A theater in Haeundae-gu, Busan, is empty on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Cultural events and venues were dealt a blow over the weekend by the surge in coronavirus cases here, with performances being canceled.

On Saturday, the 2020 Music in PyeongChang (MPyC) event, also known as the Great Mountains Music Festival, canceled its remaining concerts from Sunday, as five coronavirus infections were reported across Gangwon Province.

Despite worries about the coronavirus, the festival, which began Feb. 9, had initially continued with its plans, saying it would ensure the safety of the audience and performers with the use of thermal camera sensors and hand sanitizers.

But the organizers called off Sunday’s “Peaceful News” concert at Gangneung Arts Center and the “Winterreise” concerts on Monday and Tuesday at PyeongChang Alpensia Concert Hall.

Meanwhile, the Sejong Center in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, closed all doors except its main entrance, where thermal camera sensors are stationed.

The Seoul Museum of Art in central Seoul shut down its Nam June Paik Art Center in Jongno-gu, as coronavirus cases were recently reported in the district. It also canceled educational programs and events at its main center in Jung-gu, to prevent infections.

Cinemas are taking precautions, too. Cinema chain CGV announced it would disinfect all of its branches across the nation, while Lotte Cinema said it would disinfect its branches that fall under a 1-kilometer radius of reported cases.

As for the small screen, new drama shows -- including tvN’s “Hi, Bye, Mama!” Netflix’s “My Holo Love” and JTBC’s “When the Weather is Fine” and “Hello Dracula” -- have called off press conferences and switched to video press conferences.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism vowed to support private art troupes facing difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak with 3 billion won ($2.5 million) in emergency funds from March.

It will offer disinfection equipment and thermal camera sensors to 430 private performance venues across the nation.

In addition, an exclusive counter for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak will be installed at the Korea Arts Management Service center in Jongno-gu for art-related institutions and businesses to seek legal or management advice regarding the recent crisis.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114