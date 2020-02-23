‘Worst yet to come’ for virus outbreak: experts

Medical societies said Saturday the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea has not peaked, warning that cases could further rise this week after spiking recently.
“Korea is past a point where the government or the Korea Centers for Disease Prevention and Control’s response alone can contain the disease,” said Kim Dong-hyun, president of the Korean Society of Epidemiology and preventive medicine specialist at Hallym Medical School. “Society-wide action is necessary. Everyone is urged to comply with safety rules outlined by health authorities.”
Peck Kyong-ran, an infectious disease specialist at Samsung Medical Center who heads the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases, said the alarming surge in cases with no clear epidemiological links indicates that contracting the disease was possible without having visited high-risk places or met with suspected patients.
“It is with pressing urgency that we ask people to cancel nonessential meetings or gatherings,” she said. “Stay home as much as your situation allows, at least until the rate of incidence starts to slow down.”
During a meeting with reporters Saturday evening in Seocho, southern Seoul, a joint response committee comprising 11 medical groups said the government should raise the virus alert status to the highest level.
According to Kim, for about a month since the first case was reported Jan. 20, virus control measures entailed isolating all patients in negative pressure rooms and tracing their contacts was manageable. These were no longer possible, as the number of coronavirus cases has risen across the country in the past few days.
“At this stage, a shift in strategy is called for -- to mitigate rather than contain, and to delay the rate of infections,” he said.
Paik Jin-hui, vice director of the emergency medical center of Inha University Hospital, said hospitals were struggling.
“We are only one month into the outbreak, and hospitals are already experiencing lack of staff and resources to accommodate all patients with respiratory symptoms or fever, who need to be separated from other patients to prevent spread.”
This has led to setbacks in responding to other critically ill patients.
“Patients with other illnesses cannot be overlooked in the process of tackling the epidemic,” he said.
“In Daegu, four emergency centers have shut down. Patients are forced to travel far in search of hospitals, in the course of which they risk passing on the virus to others, and are denied immediate medical assistance that they may need.”
Song Joon-young, an infectious disease specialist at Korea University Hospital, said that if patients outnumber beds at medical institutions across the country, patients with milder symptoms may have to resort to home isolation.
“This is why nonpharmacologic interventions such as hand-washing and face mask-wearing are crucial,” he said. “If our health care system goes over capacity and collapses, there won’t be much that can be done.”
The medical societies recommended the following precautions: practicing hand hygiene and coughing etiquette; disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects; ventilating rooms; avoiding meetings or gatherings; and restricting outings for elderly.
“We are looking at only the beginning of a nationwide spread. But this is what everyone can do to lower the numbers,” Kim said, stressing that personal precautions are more effective than what the government can do at this point.
“You may not realize if you’re infected -- let alone tell if someone else is -- in early stages when symptoms are not obvious, which is also when the disease is most infectious,” he said. “In short, hygiene and minimized outside contact are key.”
