[News Focus] Will President Moon change major foreign and economic policies during remaining 2 years?

President Moon Jae-in talks about the countermeasures against the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The next presidential election will take place in two years, possibly on March 9, 2022. After that, there will be a two-month period in which a president-elect leads a transition committee before President Moon Jae-in’s term expires at midnight May 9.



That means Moon has about 24 months to determine what his legacy will be, political commentators say.



The Moon administration came to power on the strength of massive candlelight vigils in late 2016, when former President Park Geun-hye was at the center of an influence-peddling scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon-sil.



Numerous polls showed that Moon enjoyed wide support during the first year of his tenure, in 2017 and 2018. Even many right-wing voters supported his active efforts to pursue inter-Korean dialogue and root out corruption.



The Seoul-Pyongyang and the Pyongyang-Washington summits buoyed his approval rating to 70-80 percent, and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics also increased his popularity.



But more and more people have grown frustrated by the lack of progress on the promised dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear facilities, as well as the deadlock in talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.



Right-wing politicians and citizens have criticized Moon for paying too much attention to the North and for what they consider his “submissive” attitude toward both the North and the US. The US presidential election, slated for Nov. 3, 2020, is expected to determine the fate of the inter-Korean talks.



