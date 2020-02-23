 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun tosses scoreless inning in spring debut

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 10:03       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 10:03
Kim Kwang-hyun (Yonhap)
Kim Kwang-hyun (Yonhap)

JUPITER, United States -- The St. Louis Cardinals' new South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun threw a scoreless inning in his spring training debut on Saturday, giving himself a solid start in the competition for a place in the rotation.

The left-hander struck out two and walked one in a hitless frame in relief against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

With the Cardinals ahead 1-0, Kim pitched the top of the fifth inning as the Cardinals' third pitcher of the game, following Jack Flaherty and Daktoa Hudson, the two starters who each worked two innings.

Kim struck out the first batter he faced, Ryan Cordell, swinging on a 1-2 slider. He then walked Rene Rivera after a nine-pitch battle, during which he offered a curveball at 69 miles per hour (mph) and a four-seam fastball at 92 mph.

Kim regrouped and struck out the next batter, Jake Hager, who swung and missed on an 0-2 slider.

Amed Rosario then hit a grounder to third baseman Nolan Gorman, who threw to second to get the lead runner out to close out the inning.

Kim made 19 pitches, 14 of them for strikes. The Cardinals went on to take the game 2-0.

Kim signed a two-year deal worth US$8 million in December, after pitching mostly as a starter for the South Korean club SK Wyverns for a dozen seasons.

Kim is expected to battle for a spot in the Cardinals' starting rotation. The door might have opened a bit at the start of camp, when one starter from a season ago, Miles Mikolas, was sidelined with an elbow injury. Mikolas is expected to miss the start of the regular season.

Veteran right-hander Carlos Martinez, a former staff ace who served as the closer last season, is eyeing a return to the rotation in 2020.

The Cardinals haven't had a full-time left-handed starter since Jaime Garcia in 2016. In three seasons since then, they've received just 14 starts from a left-handed pitcher. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114