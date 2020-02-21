S. Korea reports 2nd death of coronavirus patient

The emergency center at Kyungpook National University Hospital in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is temporarily closed on Feb. 19, 2020, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)







South Korea reported the nation's second death from the new coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 200, officials said Friday.



The woman in her 50s died at a hospital in the southeastern city of Busan after being transferred from a hospital in a nearby county, where the nation's first COVID-19 fatality was reported the previous day.



She was confirmed to be infected and moved to Busan earlier Friday (Yonhap)