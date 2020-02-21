 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

Pro football matches in southeastern region postponed due to coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2020 - 13:43       Updated : Feb 21, 2020 - 13:43
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Upcoming professional football matches in South Korea's southeastern region have been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The K League announced Friday that the Feb. 29 home opener for Daegu FC in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the March 1 home match for Pohang Steelers in Pohang, about 80 kilometers east of Daegu, have been pushed back. They will be played either later in March or in June.  

The decision was reached at a meeting of league executives and representatives from the 12 K League 1 club, in response to a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in Daegu and its neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.

"We all recognize the gravity of the situation regarding COVID-19," said the K League's secretary general, Han Woong-soo.

"Home openers for teams in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province will be played at later dates."

The region is home to three K League 1 clubs: Daegu FC, Pohang Steelers and Sangju Sangmu. Sangju's home opener is March 7.

The 2020 K League season will open with three matches on Feb. 29 and three more on March 1. The league office said matches outside Daegu and North Gyeongsang will go on as scheduled, though they may also be affected depending on the spread of COVID-19.

South Korea reported 52 new cases of the new coronavirus Friday morning, with 41 coming from Daegu and North Gyeongsang. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114