Finance

Korea's exports up 12.4% in first 20 days of February

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2020 - 09:18       Updated : Feb 21, 2020 - 09:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's exports moved up 12.4 percent in the first 20 days of February, customs data showed Friday, led mostly by chips and auto parts.

The country's outbound shipments reached $26.3 billion in the Feb. 1-20 period, compared with $23.3 billion a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service.

By product, exports of chips soared 15.4 percent, and outbound shipments of auto parts surged 40.6 percent.

But the average daily exports -- which reflect working days -- fell 9.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February, the data showed.

South Korea will announce its monthly exports data on March 1.

Exports earlier fell at a slower-than-expected pace in January but extended their slump to a 14th consecutive month due to there being fewer working days. (Yonhap)



