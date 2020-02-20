 Back To Top
National

Military suspends drafting soldiers in Daegu

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 20, 2020 - 17:51       Updated : Feb 20, 2020 - 17:55
Soldiers sing a marching song at this year’s first army basic training graduation in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Jan. 8. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s Military Manpower Administration said Thursday that it had decided to suspend physical examinations for potential conscripts in Daegu and adjacent North Gyeongsang Province until March 6.

The decision was a response to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 linked to a church there. Men who have already passed the physical and are waiting to join the military will be asked to delay enlistment, the agency said.

It has also postponed interviews for Navy and Air Force applicants until after mid-March.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
