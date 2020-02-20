[Eye] Wisdom in a dish

The Ven. Sunjae, head of the Korean Food Promotion Institute (KFPI)



While more people around the world are starting to appreciate Korean food -- or “hansik” in Korean -- a basic understanding of true Korean food is necessary for all Koreans, says the Ven. Sunjae, head of the Korean Food Promotion Institute.



Since April 2018, the Buddhist nun, known as a master of temple food, has been leading the state-funded institution.



“Some questioned why a Buddhist nun was appointed to the position. It is true that I joined the Buddhist order 40 years ago, and have been practicing temple food since then,” the Ven. Sunjae told The Korea Herald during an interview Monday at the Korean Cuisine Culture Center in central Seoul.



“But I do know what Korean food is, the hidden stories behind the dishes. My maternal and paternal grandmothers were court ladies before they left the palace as the Joseon kingdom underwent modernization,” she said. “I grew up experiencing all aspects of Korean food culture from court food to folk food.”



Though the institution is related to the culinary art of cuisine, a realm often considered part of culture, the organization is affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.







The Ven. Sunjae teaches tourists how to cook Korean food at the Korean Cuisine Culture Center. (KFPI)



“The KFPI is about promoting Korean food, encouraging the related businesses, improving the quality of life and contributing to the development of national economy,” the Ven. Sunjae explained.



“Korean food has 5,000 years of history behind it. The hidden wisdoms behind the food are endless,” the monk-chef said. “Do you know why we eat danpatjuk (sweet red bean porridge) on dongjinnal (winter solstice)?”



“It is because the red beans have warm energy. By eating the porridge, we can brace ourselves for the winter. The old stories tell us we eat red bean porridge to drive out ghosts. Our ancestors may not have grasped the exact science behind the red beans, but they passed down the wisdom,” she said.



The Ven. Sunjae was speaking from her own experience. Almost 30 years ago, the Ven. Sunjae was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, and was told that she only had a year to live. She thought the illness came from her poor diet: She often skipped meals and consumed low-quality food as she did not have the time to eat properly.



Shocked by the diagnosis, the Ven. Sunjae completely changed her diet and started paying attention to what she ate under the mantra “you are what you eat.” She is now healthy and vibrant at the age of 64.



In her book “Sunjae Sunim’s Korean Temple Food” published in 2011, she wrote, “Honestly, I am not a smooth talker. But in front of food, my words find themselves. It is because I have learned food can be a source of life, able to cause and cure illnesses. As I know from my experience that food can shape health, personality, and life, stories flood into my mouth when I am in front of food.”



Since then, the Ven. Sunjae has been practicing temple food, writing books, sharing her knowledge through lectures, cooking classes and more. She travels around the world, introducing the true value of temple food.



But she insists that temple food is just one genre of Korean food. As the Korean Peninsula spreads from north to south, the vegetation is diverse, resulting in a rich diversity of culinary arts.







Korean Cuisine Culture Center in Jung-gu, central Seoul (KFPI)