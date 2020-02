The new coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed more than 2,000 people and spread around the world.



The latest figures from China show there were more than 74,185 people infected in the country as of Wednesday.



SARS was also a coronavirus, and that outbreak started in a wet market too. It infected 8,098 people and killed 774 between November 2002 and July 2003.