Iran warns Korean tech firms: reports

South Korean tech giants including Samsung Electronics may face punitive measures by Iran in relation to business decisions that may have been influenced by US sanctions, reports and industry watchers said Tuesday.



According to news reports, Iran could refuse entry of Samsung executives and staff and impose a partial ban on registration of Samsung phones with the Iranian mobile network, according to Mohammad Jafar Na’nakar, head of the legal department of the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, on Tuesday.



The remarks came after Samsung decided to scale back its services in the country. Samsung recently decided to shut down service of the Galaxy Store app for Iranian users.





(Yonhap)