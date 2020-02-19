 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 19, 2020 - 13:52       Updated : Feb 19, 2020 - 14:13
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

A sample of "ON," the lead track of K-pop super band BTS' upcoming album "Map of the Soul: 7," will hit the popular video-sharing service TikTok half a day ahead of the song's official release this week, TikTok said Wednesday.

A 30-second video will be released on the social networking service at 6 a.m. Friday, 12 hours ahead of the official release set for 6 p.m. the same day, according to the service.

It is the first time in its seven-year career that BTS will unveil a sample of its new song on a video-sharing SNS platform.

The move is in line with an increasing number artists in and outside of Korea riding on the popularity of TikTok to market their music. Several K-pop stars have unveiled teasers of their new music releases through TikTok.

Pre-orders for "Map of the Soul: 7," the second "Map of the Soul" album, reached 4.02 million copies as of Monday, setting a record for all South Korean music albums. (Yonhap)



