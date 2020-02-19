 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea's IPOs up 22% in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 19, 2020 - 11:51       Updated : Feb 19, 2020 - 11:51
(Yonhap)

The value of South Korea's initial public offerings rose 22.8 percent in 2019 from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday.

IPO proceeds came to 3.21 trillion won ($2.69 billion) last year, compared with 2.61 trillion won in 2018, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.

Still, the number of companies that made market debuts last year fell to 73 from 77 in 2018, the data showed.

Main IPOs included Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, and SNK Corp., a Japanese video game developer and publisher. (Yonhap)



