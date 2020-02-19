10-year-old confirmed with COVID-19

Seoul National University Bundang Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is one of the facilities designated by the state for the treatment of the virus. (Yonhap)



A 10-year-old girl was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the first case of COVID-19 among children here.



The child is the daughter of a woman in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, who was confirmed with the virus on Feb. 5, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



She is under quarantine and being treated at the Seoul National University Bundang Hospital. Her condition is stable, though she has been anxious after being confirmed with the coronavirus, according to authorities. The girl has been under self-quarantine at home and did not go to school since her mother was confirmed positive.



Suwon officials said they are planning to transfer the mother, who is currently being treated at Armed Forces Capital Hospital, to the same hospital as her daughter.



The latest case has raised concern as children were thought to be less vulnerable to the virus than older people.



Relatively fewer cases of COVID-19 were reported among children around the world, and health experts said children who test positive for the virus seem to experience milder symptoms compared to older people.



On Wednesday, Korea confirmed 15 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 46.



By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)