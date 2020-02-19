 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

'Parasite' wins prestigious Italian award

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 19, 2020 - 09:55       Updated : Feb 19, 2020 - 09:55
(CJ Entertainment)
(CJ Entertainment)

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite," which won four Academy Awards this month and the Cannes Film Festival's top honor, the Palme d'Or, last year, captured a prestigious Italian award dubbed Italy's Oscars, an Italian news agency said Wednesday.

"Parasite" has been selected as this year's winner of best foreign language film at the David di Donatello awards, ANSA said.

The South Korean social comedy-thriller beat Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," Peter Farrelly's "Green Book," Todd Phillips' "Joker" and Roman Polanski's "J'Accuse," an official from the Italian awards committee was quoted as saying.

The official also stressed that the Italian award was not influenced by the result of the Academy Awards because its voting ended before the Oscars.

The David di Donatello awards were founded in 1956. It is the first time for a South Korean film to win the prestigious Italian prize.

Meanwhile, "Parasite" has soared to the top of the Italian box office lately after being released across the European country. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114