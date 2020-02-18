 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Foreign ownership of Jeju land falls 1.4%

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 18, 2020 - 18:03       Updated : Feb 18, 2020 - 18:03




The amount of land owned by foreigners on the South Korean island of Jeju decreased slightly last year, official data showed.

According to the data released by Jeju’s provincial government, foreigners owned 22.6 square kilometers in 14,644 plots on Jeju Island as of the end of last year.

The volume marked a reduction of 1.4 percent from 22.9 square kilometers at the end of 2018.

By region, foreign land ownership in the city of Jeju amounted to 11.1 square kilometers, compared with 11.5 square kilometers for the city of Seogwipo. (Yonhap)





