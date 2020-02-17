 Back To Top
Finance

NHN‘s Payco available on Apple platforms

By Kim Young-won
Published : Feb 17, 2020 - 19:50       Updated : Feb 17, 2020 - 19:56



Internet services provider NHN said Monday that its easy-to-use mobile payment service Payco was now available on US tech giant Apple’s platforms, including Apple Store, Apple Music and iCloud.

Under the partnership, users can simply link their Payco accounts with their Apple ones via the Apple ID settings, the company said.

Once their payment data is registered on one of their Apple devices, Payco subscribers can make online purchases across different iOS-powered gadgets, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch. 

Subscribers can choose to use their existing Payco membership points when buying goods or services online, and also redeem membership points by transferring the corresponding amount of money via a pre-linked bank account or rechargeable transportation card T-Money. Gift vouchers Happy Money and Book N Life can be converted to Payco points as well.

“Payco has been considered as a smart payment method among users because of its universal usage and reward benefits since its launch in August 2015,” said Jeong Yeon-hun, CEO of NHN Payco, adding the mobile payment service would provide convenience for both Apple and Payco users.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
