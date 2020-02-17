 Back To Top
Finance

KB Card launches debit card featuring Pengsoo

By Kim Young-won
Published : Feb 17, 2020 - 19:52       Updated : Feb 17, 2020 - 19:59



Credit card issuer KB Card said Monday that it has rolled out a debit card featuring Pengsoo, a popular penguin character.
The newly launched card comes in two designs — one with Pengsoo saying “Peng-ca,” and the other with the character trying out different fashion items.
Peng-ca comes from the giant penguin’s signature line, “Peng-ha,” meaning “Pengsoo says hi.”
As part of its marketing efforts, KB Card will give out stickers of the character to the first 200,000 subscribers.
The new debit card comes with a range of benefits, such as discounts for mobile bills, movie tickets and amusement parks here.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
