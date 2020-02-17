KB Card launches debit card featuring Pengsoo







Credit card issuer KB Card said Monday that it has rolled out a debit card featuring Pengsoo, a popular penguin character.

The newly launched card comes in two designs — one with Pengsoo saying “Peng-ca,” and the other with the character trying out different fashion items.

Peng-ca comes from the giant penguin’s signature line, “Peng-ha,” meaning “Pengsoo says hi.”

As part of its marketing efforts, KB Card will give out stickers of the character to the first 200,000 subscribers.

The new debit card comes with a range of benefits, such as discounts for mobile bills, movie tickets and amusement parks here.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)