[Newsmaker] Chinese students in Korea advised 14-day self-isolation

The government here said Monday that it will advise foreign students flying from China to suspend attending classes and to stay in isolation for two weeks, in an effort to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as Chinese students are set to return for the new school year.





The guidelines, however, are not legally binding and there are no legal grounds to punish foreign students for breaking self-isolation rules, an official from the Ministry of Education said at a briefing.



The ministry asked municipalities to open state-run accommodations and facilities for students flying from China for the self-isolation period.



Under measures announced by the government a day earlier, students and faculty members flying from China will be required to receive health checkups and download a “self-diagnosis” mobile application to be allowed into the country. The schools they study at or work for will be informed of their entry into Korea.



Through the app, Korean authorities will monitor the status of their health.



After they enter Korea, they will not be allowed to attend classes for a 14-day period and will be required to stay isolated in their residences. They will be advised to refrain from going outside or using public school facilities to minimize their direct contact with other people. Their student identification cards will be suspended temporarily. Their health status will be checked at least once a day.



After the 14-day self-isolation, the students will be allowed to go back to school.



For Chinese students who have not yet flown to the country and are having difficulties being issued visas, the ministry said it will advise them to take online classes or take a leave of absence for the first semester.



The ministry is drawing up detailed guidelines for universities to manage students flying from China, as 19,742 foreign students already returned to Korea between Dec. 1 and Feb. 14, ahead of the reopening of universities in March.



Total Chinese students enrolled in universities in Korea stands at 71,067 as of April last year. The majority of them, or 53.9 percent, attend universities in Seoul, followed by Busan, Gyeonggi Province and Daejeon.



Some 91.4 percent of the four-year universities in Korea postponed their reopening by one to two weeks, according to the ministry.



The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 1,770 and there were 2,048 new confirmed infections as of the end of Sunday, according to China’s health authorities on Monday. There are at least 71,300 confirmed cases around the world.



