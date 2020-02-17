 Back To Top
Finance

Hana Bank starts mobile banking service in Hong Kong

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Feb 17, 2020 - 15:07       Updated : Feb 17, 2020 - 15:07
South Korean football player Son Heung-min promotes KEB Hana Bank`s mobile banking app service
South Korean football player Son Heung-min promotes KEB Hana Bank`s mobile banking app service "Global 1Q" to be introduced in Hong Kong. (Yonhap)

Hana Bank said Monday that it will launch its global mobile banking service in Hong Kong, making it the first Korean lender to provide such service in the global financial hub.

The Global 1Q app will be available for use in Hong Kong now in addition to countries that include Canada, China, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Panama and Vietnam. The service was launched in Canada in 2015.

The app automatically recognizes the country of the user’s current location, allowing easy access to the service by logging in. It also uses a mobile one-time password solution that resolves issues related to battery discharge, according to Hana Bank.

The OTP solution enables immediate cash wiring upon the user’s request. It allows the user access to the service without having to download an additional app.

“The Global 1Q app service has received positive feedback from overseas users,” a Hana Bank official said.

“We will expand our global services so that our customers can feel convenience anywhere in the world,” the official added.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
