Coronavirus tips bring down flu patients

(Yonhap)
Taking tips on preventing the rapidly spreading coronavirus seems to be helping bring down the number of flu patients in Korea.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, the number of flu patients stood at 16 per 1,000 outpatients in the second week of February. That represents a 67 percent decline from the season’s peak of 49.8, recorded in the fourth week of December.
The number of flu patients had steadily declined, but stayed above 40 in the first four weeks of January.
However, as concern spread over a string of virus cases in late January and early Feburary, flu patients sharply dropped to 28 in the week that ended Feb. 1 and now further to 16.
The decline is largely attributed to the public’s observation of KCDC’s advice on preventing the coronavirus, which also helps stop the spread of influenza.
The guidance includes wearing face masks in public places, washing hands frequently and coughing into your sleeve or a tissue.
The latest survey by Seoul National University has found that 8 out of 10 people now wear face masks outside, a dramatic increase compared to 2016 when only three people chose wearing it.
