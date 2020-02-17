 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

14 online sellers of face masks involved in illegal practice: FTC

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2020 - 13:00       Updated : Feb 17, 2020 - 13:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

SEJONG -- The country's anti-trust regulator said Monday it has found 14 online sellers of face masks in possible violation of fair trade laws, amid surging demand for protective masks over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some of the online sellers have been accused of unilaterally canceling orders and selling face masks at higher market prices, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said in a statement.

For instance, one online vendor unilaterally canceled orders for 119,450 face masks between Jan. 20 and Feb. 4 and then raised prices before selling the masks to other buyers, the FTC said.

If any irregularities are found, the web-based vendors will face administrative punishment, the FTC said.

Earlier this month, the government approved tougher penalties on the hoarding of protective masks and hand sanitizer in light of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, believed to have originated in China.

Under the new rules, a person who hoards such products will face a prison sentence of up to two years or a maximum fine of 50 million won ($42,000). The government also decided to push forward measures to compel manufacturers and wholesalers of protective face masks and hand sanitizer to report to the authorities before shipping or selling their products.

Under the planned measures, all manufacturers are required to make daily reports on the amount delivered in the domestic market as well as the amount to be exported. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114