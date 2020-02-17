Chronology of COVID-19 virus outbreaks and related events

(Yonhap)



The following is a chronology of COVID-19 virus outbreaks and related major events in South Korea since the first confirmed case on Jan. 20.



2020



◇ January



Jan. 20 -- South Korea reports its first confirmed case of COVID-19 virus. The patient was a 36-year old Chinese woman who arrived on Jan. 19 from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.



South Korea raised the country's infectious disease alert level by one notch from "blue" to "yellow."



Jan 24 -- South Korea reports its second confirmed case of COVID-19 virus. The second case involves a 56-year-old South Korean man who arrived from Wuhan.



Jan. 26 -- South Korea reports its third confirmed case of COVID-19 virus. (54-year-old South Korean man)



Jan. 27 -- South Korea reports its fourth confirmed case (56-year-old South Korean man). South Korea raised its infectious disease alert level one notch to "orange," the third highest, amid rising concern over the spread of the Chinese coronavirus in the country. South Korea launched a state body to handle with the virus outbreak.



Jan. 28 -- South Korea starts investigating all entrants from Wuhan.



Jan. 30 -- South Korea reports its three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus -- 5th patient (33-year-old South Korean man), 6th patient (56-year-old South Korean man), 7th patient (29-year-old South Korean man)



Jan. 31 -- South Korea reports its four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus -- 8th patient (63-year-old South Korean woman), 9th patient (28-year-old South Korean woman), 10th patient (54-year-old South Korean woman), and 11th patient (25-year-old South Korean man).



The first group of South Koreans airlifted from Wuhan are put into state-run facilities for quarantine.



◇ February



Feb. 1 -- The second group of South Koreans airlifted from Wuhan are put into state-run facilities for quarantine.



The country reports its 12th confirmed case of COVID-19 virus (49-year-old Chinese man who had been in contact with a Japanese virus patient)



Feb. 2 -- South Korea reports its three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus -- 13th patient (28-year-old South Korean man), 14th patient (40-year-old Chinese woman), and 15th patient (43-year-old South Korean man).



Feb. 4 -- South Korea restricts arrivals from Hubei province, strengthens quarantine for arrivals from China, and suspends visa-free programs on Jeju Island for Chinese visitors.



South Korea reports its 16th confirmed case of COVID-19 virus (43-year-old South Korean woman who traveled to Thailand)



Feb. 5 -- South Korea reports its five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus -- 17th patient (38-year-old South Korean man), 18th patient (21-year-old South Korean woman), 19th patient (37-year-old South Korean man), 20th patient (42-year-old South Korean woman), 21th patient (60-year-old South Korean woman).



South Korea releases the first fully recovered virus patient.



Feb. 6 -- South Korea reports its three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus -- 22th patient (47-year-old South Korean man), 23th patient (58-year-old Chinese woman), 24th patient (28-year-old South Korean man).



South Korea releases the second fully recovered virus patient.



Feb. 7 -- South Korea expands the scope of virus checks



Feb. 9 -- South Korea reports its three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus -- 25th patient (74-year-old South Korean woman), 26th patient (52-year-old South Korean man), 27th patient (38-year-old Chinese woman).



South Korea releases the third fully recovered virus patient.



Feb. 10 -- South Korea reports its 28th confirmed case of COVID-19 virus (31-year-old Chinese woman), and releases the fourth fully recovered virus patient.



The incubation period for arrivals from Wuhan ends.



Feb. 12 -- South Korea officially names the virus as "corona 19," following the WHO's decision. to codename it as "COVID-19."



South Korea beefs up quarantine for arrivals from Hong Kong and Macao.



Third group of South Koreans airlifted from Wuhan are put into state facilities for quarantine.



South Korea releases three more virus patients -- fifth, sixth and seventh fully recovered patients.



Feb. 15 -- South Korea releases two more virus patients -- eighth and ninth fully recovered patients.



A total of 366 Wuhan evacuees are released from a two-week quarantine.



Feb. 16 -- A total of 344 Wuhan evacuees are released from a two-week quarantine.



South Korea reports its 29th confirmed case of COVID-19 virus (82-year-old South Korean man)



Feb. 17 -- South Korea reports its 30th confirmed case of COVID-19 virus (68-year-old South Korean woman)



