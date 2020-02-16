 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Warning for icy roads Monday morning

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 16, 2020 - 17:21       Updated : Feb 16, 2020 - 17:26

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Weather authorities have issued warnings for icy roads, as snow blanketed Seoul and other parts of South Korea on Sunday, and icy air is forecast to move in.

As of 2 p.m., Seoul received 3.8 centimeters of snow, the most this season, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. This winter has been the warmest on record, with the least amount of snow.

Heavy snow advisories were issued Sunday morning for the capital city, as well as Pyeongtaek, Anseong and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province and the southern island of Jeju. The alerts were expanded to other parts of the country in the afternoon, including Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces.

Snowflakes could fly on and off through Monday, the KMA added, while mountainous areas in Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and Jeju could see large snowfall.

The weather agency also warned of icy roads Monday, as temperatures are to drop below zero in most of the country, including Seoul.

Cold weather advisories were expected to be issued at 10 p.m. for some cities in Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province.

The morning low in Seoul on Monday morning was forecast to dip to minus 6 degrees Celsius, with the wind chill factor making it feel like minus 11 C.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114