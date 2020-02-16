Warning for icy roads Monday morning

Weather authorities have issued warnings for icy roads, as snow blanketed Seoul and other parts of South Korea on Sunday, and icy air is forecast to move in.As of 2 p.m., Seoul received 3.8 centimeters of snow, the most this season, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. This winter has been the warmest on record, with the least amount of snow.Heavy snow advisories were issued Sunday morning for the capital city, as well as Pyeongtaek, Anseong and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province and the southern island of Jeju. The alerts were expanded to other parts of the country in the afternoon, including Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces.Snowflakes could fly on and off through Monday, the KMA added, while mountainous areas in Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and Jeju could see large snowfall.The weather agency also warned of icy roads Monday, as temperatures are to drop below zero in most of the country, including Seoul.Cold weather advisories were expected to be issued at 10 p.m. for some cities in Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province.The morning low in Seoul on Monday morning was forecast to dip to minus 6 degrees Celsius, with the wind chill factor making it feel like minus 11 C.