 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Lime Asset deliberately deceived investors in awareness of losses: FSS

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 14, 2020 - 19:26       Updated : Feb 14, 2020 - 19:26
Lime Asset Management
Lime Asset Management
South Korean fund operators Lime Asset Management and Shinhan Investment deliberately duped investors by concealing their losses and continuing the sale of the related products, the watchdog Financial Supervisory Service said Friday.

Based on an intermediary inspection and accounting audit, the FSS estimated that two of the disputed parent funds may suffer losses of up to 730 billion won ($617.5 million). Considering other parent funds yet under inspection, the total amount of investor losses could rise as high as 1 trillion won.

“Lime Asset Management and Shinhan Investment are accused of concealing the losses in their trade finance funds, making (investors) believe that operations were under control,” the FSS said in a press briefing.

While Lime Asset was seen as the main culprit in the massive misselling scandal, Shinhan Investment had a 360 billion won worth of total return swap deal with Lime

At the heart of the estimate were Lime’s Pluto FI D-1 and Tethys 2, which will likely face a losses of 46 percent and 17 percent respectively, according to the watchdog. These problematic funds are associated with the New York-based investment adviser International Investment Group.

The two Korean asset managers adjusted the value of one of their trade funds throughout the second half of 2018, even after finding out in June that the IIG was not delivering the required standard price assessment.

Also, they received an email in November that year, notifying them of the upcoming liquidation procedure of the IIG Fund, the FSS said.

Shinhan Investment released a statement to deny intentional deception.

“(Our officials) visited Lime Asset and IIG in January last year to verify the contents of the email sent by IIG trustee in November 2018 but found it hard to figure out the circumstances, due to the death of the IIG operator in charge and the lack of explanation,” it said.

It was only in November last year, when the US Securities and Exchange Commission made the related announcement, that the company became fully aware of the flaw, it claimed.

While market anxiety continued to expand amid the damage assessment, Lime Asset vowed to come up with redemption plans by end-March.

Founded in 2012 as an investment adviser, Lime Asset was granted a license to operate private funds in 2015. In its heyday, Lime Asset was overseeing 5.7 trillion won ($4.8 billion) as of end-June last year, jumping over 50 times compared to end-2016.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114