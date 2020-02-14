 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip flies off shelves on first day

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 14, 2020 - 15:12       Updated : Feb 14, 2020 - 15:12
Samsung Electronics' new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics' new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics’ foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip went on sale online and offline in Korea on Friday, with some online vendors selling out within 30 minutes.

It started taking preorders for its new flagship smartphone series Galaxy S20 the same day.

The Galaxy Z Flip is available at Samsung’s official website and branches of major mobile carriers SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus.

Earlier in the day, LG Uplus said Z Flip models sold out 30 minutes after launching Friday.

In the first week of its release, the first batch of Samsung’s new foldable smartphone here is expected to reach some 20,000 devices -- 10 times greater than that of the company’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, released last year.

Samsung has lowered the price of its new foldable phone to 1.6 million won. The first foldable model was priced at more than 2 million won.

The price drop and increased supply will help the new smartphone’s performance, according to industry sources.

Samsung’s first foldable phone was popular when it was released last year, though it was expensive and difficult to come by, as the company released only a limited amount.

The Galaxy S20 can be preordered on e-commerce platforms 11Street and Coupang until Feb. 26.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114