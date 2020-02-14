 Back To Top
National

NK played US in denuke talks: Ex-White House official

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 14, 2020 - 16:16       Updated : Feb 14, 2020 - 17:33
The first summit between the United States and North Korea in Singapore, 2018 (Yonhap)
The first summit between the United States and North Korea in Singapore, 2018 (Yonhap)
John Kelly, former White House chief of staff for US President Donald Trump, said Wednesday that the two denuclearization summits between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were futile.

“I never did think Kim would do anything other than play us for a while, and he did that fairly effectively,” Kelly said at a Drew University event. “He will never give his nuclear weapons up.”

Kelly acknowledged that President Trump tried to make North Korea give up its nuclear arsenal but “it didn’t work.”

The former chief of staff took part in the first Singapore summit between the US and North Korea in 2018 before the two countries held another summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019.

President Trump lashed out at Kelly, saying, “He was way over his head, and being chief of staff wasn’t for him” on Twitter.

“He just can’t keep his mouth shut,” Trump wrote.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
