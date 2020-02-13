[Graphic News] Trending ‘Parasite’ filming locations after Oscar wins









Locations that appeared in director Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece “Parasite” are trending, with fans visiting the venues in celebration of the film’s historic Oscar wins.





- Where “Parasite” begins

Doijissal Supermarket

Address: 32, Songijeong-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul

Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. daily

Directions: Subway Line Nos. 2 & 5, Exit No. 6 of Chungjeongno Station, walk 10 minutes

- Stairs connecting to President Park’s house

Stairs in Ki-taek’s village

Address: 3, Songijeong-ro 6-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul

Directions : Subway Line Nos. 2 & 5, Exit No. 6 of Chungjeongno Station, walk 10 minutes, 1 minute from Doijissal Supermarket

- The way back home in heavy rain

Stairs of Jahamun Tunnel

Address: 219, Jahamun-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Directions: Subway Line No. 3, Exit No. 2 of Gyeongbokgung Station, walk 10 minutes

- Sacred place of “Parasite” fans

Sky Pizza

Address: 86, Noryangjin-ro 6-gil, Dongjak-gu, Seoul

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m-10 p.m. daily (reservations possible outside operating hours)

Directions: Subway Line Nos. 1 & 9, Exit No. 6 of Noryangjin Station, walk 10 minutes