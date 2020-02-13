Galaxy Z Flip appeals to fashion crowd in New York

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition (Samsung Electronics)

SAN FRANCISCO -- After the big reveal of the impressive Galaxy Z Flip at Unpacked, Samsung Electronics’ smartphone business head Roh Tae-moon on Wednesday flew to New York to attend an exclusive event hosted by Thom Browne, the company’s new partner.



Roh was invited by the New York-based fashion company as one of the guests for an event prepared for the Fashion Week.







Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition (Samsung Electronics)





The Samsung executive’s participation in the fashion industry’s major show was made based on the collaboration of both companies for the Galaxy Z Flip phone.



By announcing the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition at Unpacked, Samsung highlighted its concept for the new foldable gadget: high technology meets high fashion.



“Galaxy Z Flip is going to be an icon for fashion,” Roh said at a press conference Tuesday. “It is also our future direction to make foldable phones fashionable and stylish, allowing users to boast their styles.”



Samsung also held a separate event to show the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition that features the brand’s signature pattern of red, white and blue on the gray exterior at Sotheby’s New York.



A commercial for the edition aired at Times Square in New York.



Samsung tried to embrace Thom Browne’s design aspects and keep them intact, said Kim Tae-joong, vice president in charge of Galaxy Z Flip’s design.



“We tried to make the signature three-color line as real as possible even on the glass part of the device,” he said. “Users would feel like touching real textiles.”







Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition (Samsung Electronics)





The Thom Browne Edition consisting of the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available in March in Korea and the US. It comes in a box including a pebbled gray leather cover for the smartphone.



It is expected to be priced at around 3 million won ($2,540).



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

Korea Herald correspondent