Business

Hanwha Q Cells rolls out solar power solutions for Bundesliga club

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 13, 2020 - 15:09       Updated : Feb 13, 2020 - 15:09
(Hanwha Q Cells)
(Hanwha Q Cells)


Korean solar panel maker Hanwha Q Cells has provided a solar power system to one of the top-tier football league Bundesliga clubs in Germany.

The company said Thursday that it has installed solar power solutions with a maximum output capacity of 102.3 kilowatt-peak for RB Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena stadium and the club’s training center Red Bull Academy.

The company’s Q.Peak Duo solar modules and Q.Flat roof mounting system were used.

For the stadium, a solar power solution of 71.5 kilowatt-peak was installed. The other one of 30.8 kilowatt-peak was installed for the training center

The solar module manufacturer has signed a two-year partnership contract with the football club RB Leipzig starting in the 2017/2018 season.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
