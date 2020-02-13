 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Barings Korea names CIO as co-head

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 13, 2020 - 13:58       Updated : Feb 13, 2020 - 16:36
Barings Asset Management Korea CEO Ike Bae and CIO John Park (Barings Asset Management Korea)
Barings Asset Management Korea CEO Ike Bae and CIO John Park (Barings Asset Management Korea)
Barings Asset Management Korea has named its Chief Investment Officer John Park as its joint head in a revamp to pursue efficiencies in management.

Park will serve as one of BAMK’s two representative directors along with the incumbent CEO Ike Bae, as the firm adopts a multiple representative director system. The board approved the plan Wednesday.

Park will lead investment management and support client relationships, while Bae will continue to lead the overall corporate management, including sales, client relationship and non-investment functions, BAMK said.

“Changing to a multiple representative directors’ system will create more efficiencies in management and enable John and Ike to work closely to meet the diverse needs of our clients,” Duncan Robertson, head of Asia-Pacific at Barings, said in a statement. “This builds upon our foundation of success in Korea and positions our business for the next phase of its growth.”

Park joined BAMK in 2004 as head of investment strategy and has served as its CIO since July 2008. Previously, he built his career at Deutsche Asset Management Korea, SEI Investment and the Korea Investment Trust.

Barings is a global investment house with $338 billion assets under management as of December. It launched its Korean subsidiary in 2013 with the acquisition of SEI Asset Korea. BAMK’s AUM came to 14 trillion won ($11.8 billion) as of Tuesday, with funds mostly invested in stocks and bonds. 

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114