 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea to speed up private sector infrastructure projects

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 13, 2020 - 11:12       Updated : Feb 13, 2020 - 11:12
Vice Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol (Yonhap)
Vice Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- South Korea will speed up its implementation of privately funded infrastructure projects this year in a bid to spur economic recovery through investment, the finance ministry said Thursday.

Vice Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol made the remarks at a meeting on infrastructure projects with relevant officials earlier in the day.

A total of 62 infrastructure projects worth 5.2 trillion won ($4.4 billion) will be implemented this year.

The government aims to start 50 percent of the projects in the first half of 2020, Koo said.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has said the government will implement its economic policy this year to invigorate investment and create more jobs.

The economy is expected to grow 2.4 percent this year, following last year's 2 percent expansion, on the back of an anticipated recovery in the memory chip sector and a series of policy measures, according to the ministry.

As part of the government's drive to spur funding, about 100 trillion won worth of investment will be made through large-scale corporate projects, public sector projects and private investment in public projects this year, the ministry said. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114