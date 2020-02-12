 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Hop aboard ‘Hotel Express 284’

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 14, 2020 - 10:07       Updated : Feb 14, 2020 - 10:07

The former Seoul Station building -- now Culture Station Seoul 284 -- has been transformed into a hotel complex for an exhibition.

With the building symbolic of Korea’s shift to modernity, the exhibition “Hotel Express 284,” organized by the Korea Craft & Design Foundation, highlights the venue as a place where voyages start. 



Foreigners flooded into Seoul after the opening of ports in thelate 19th century. Their need for accommodation marked the beginning of hotels here. Today, hotels have evolved into weekend getaway spots for locals, especially families with young children. 


As part of the exhibition, the old train station features facilities often seen at luxury hotels: a lobby, concierge desk, bar and grill, and swimming pool. There is even a barber shop, in collaboration with Woody Barber Shop in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul. Visitors can make online reservations to get their hair trimmed at the pop-up booth. 

In addition, authentic furniture and decorations from hotels, including the Grand Walkerhill Seoul, are being displayed, offering a glimpse of Korea in the late 1900s. 



Coffee, cocktails and baked goods are also available.

The exhibition runs Tuesdays to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., until March 1. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.seoul284.org.



Photo by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Im Eun-byel
