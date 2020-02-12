 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor Group to adopt e-voting system at all subsidiaries

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Feb 12, 2020 - 17:29       Updated : Feb 12, 2020 - 17:29




All of Hyundai Motor Group’s listed subsidiaries will introduce an electronic voting system, with the aim of shareholder friendly management, the group said Wednesday.

Until last year, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Bng Steel and Hyundai Motor Securities had preemptively introduced the e-voting system to allow wider participation from shareholders.

This year, the remaining nine listed subsidiaries decided to adopt the electronic voting. The units are Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, Hyundai Steel, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Hyundai Wia, Hyundai Rotem, Innocean and Hyundai Autoever.

The adoption of the electronic voting system will be confirmed at the meetings of the board of directors held by each unit this month. The system will be used starting with next month’s general shareholders meeting.

The group said the decision was made to ensure minority shareholders’ rights and to vitalize general shareholders meetings. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114