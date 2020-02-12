 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Trump to promote No. 2 nuclear envoy to UN post

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Feb 12, 2020 - 15:50       Updated : Feb 12, 2020 - 16:05
Alex Wong, deputy US special representative for North Korea, is departing from Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, after his meetings with officials in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Alex Wong, deputy US special representative for North Korea, is departing from Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, after his meetings with officials in Seoul. (Yonhap)

US President Donald Trump plans to nominate Alex Wong, deputy special representative for North Korea, to an ambassador-level post at the United Nations, the White House announced Tuesday. 

Wong, the No. 2 man in US talks with North Korea, has been tapped to serve as the US alternative representative for special political affairs in the UN. He will also serve as an alternate US representative to the UN General Assembly. 

The new post requires Senate confirmation, and the process could take more than two months. 

The job shuffle was announced amid reports that suggest a loss of interest from Trump in denuclearizing North Korea, with the presidential election coming up in November. Watchers say Trump may not be willing to take a diplomatic risk by engaging with the North. 

Wong has largely been in charge of the State Department’s efforts concerning North Korea, especially since Stephen Biegun, special representative for North Korea, was promoted to deputy secretary of state in December. Though Biegun retains the role of Trump’s point man on North Korea, the scope of the issues he has to cover as the No. 2 official at the State Department has raised concern over the possible diversion of his focus away from North Korea. 

Wong was in Seoul this week for a meeting with his counterparts at the Foreign Ministry and the Unification Ministry to discuss various issues concerning North Korea and Seoul’s push for inter-Korean projects. 

The US hasn’t yet announced who will take over Wong’s current role. The departure of Wong from the US’ North Korea team, however, could leave a wide diplomatic void in making progress with Pyongyang. US Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert has also recently moved into a UN role. 

This concerns Seoul as it seeks to solicit support from the US as the South Korean government is pushing for various inter-Korean projects to mend its troubled relationship with North Korea. Upon hearing a recent CNN report quoting Trump as saying he didn’t want to meet Kim until after the November election, the process of bringing Pyongyang back to the table may be drawn out further.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114