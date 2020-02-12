Mercedes-Benz launches first A-Class sedan in Korea

Mercedes-Benz Korea on Wednesday began sales of the first sedan in its A-Class lineup -- unveiled during the Paris Motor Show in 2018 -- and also launched its second-generation premium coupe sedan, the new CLA 250 4matic.
Until now, the automaker sold only hatchback A-Class models, and said it has introduced the first sedan model to the lineup to expand its premium sedan range, which comprises C-Class, E-Class, CLS and S-Class.
The new A-Class lineup includes two models -- A 220 sedan and the new A 250 4matic sedan. These models were designed based on the company’s design language “Sensual Purity,” with short front and rear overhangs, reduced creases and lines, the company said.
The new model is 130 millimeters longer and has a larger storage capacity at 405 liters than the hatchback model. It also features a powerful powertrain and latest technology including voice recognizing “MBUX” infotainment system.
“The new A-Class sedan and CLA coupe sedan are progressive, sporty, avant-garde in design, modern, exclusive, contemporary in the interior, unrivalled and innovative in its technology, connected, intuitive and digital on the next step of the revolutionary journey into digital future of the automobile,” said Mercedes-Benz Korea Vice President of Product and Marketing Mark Raine during the unveiling ceremony held in Seoul on Tuesday.
Standard safety features include blind spot assist, active parking assist and active brake assist. The new A 220 and the new A 250 4matic coupe run on four-cylinder petrol engines and offer up to 190 and 224 horsepower, as well as torque of 30.6 and 35.7 kilogram meters, respectively.
Mercedes-Benz Korea also began selling the second-generation CLA 250 4matic coupe sedan, which is longer and wider than the previous model with a low-centered design.
The price of the new A 220 sedan and A 250 4matic sedan are 39.8 million won ($33,770) and 46.8 million won, respectively. The price of the new CLA 250 4matic coupe sedan is 55.2 million won.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)