Finance

Hanhwa’s Lifeplus brand wins iF design awards

By Kim Young-won
Published : Feb 12, 2020 - 14:58       Updated : Feb 12, 2020 - 16:02
The logo of Lifeplus, a joint brand for South Korean conglomerate Hanhwa Group’s financial businesses.
The logo of Lifeplus, a joint brand for South Korean conglomerate Hanhwa Group’s financial businesses.




Lifeplus, a joint brand of South Korean conglomerate Hanhwa Group’s financial businesses, bagged two awards at the world’s prestigious International Forum Design Award 2020, according to Hanhwa Life, an insurance firm and a key subsidiary, on Wednesday.

The brand, launched in 2017 for the conglomerate’s financial units -- including life insurance, general insurance, stock brokerage and asset management -- won the awards in the two categories of communication design and corporate identity-branding at the design competition.

It was recognized for the unique design of the logo, font, and related goods and events, the company said. The brand’s logo, in particular, symbolizes a circle changing its shape to evolve -- representing dynamic life changes.

First held in 1953, the iF awards is a renowned design honor, along with Red Dot and IDEA. Some 7,298 participants from 56 nations vied for prizes at the competition this year.

“The Lifeplus brand has an implication that Hanhwa will try to help enrich its customers’ lives, and that value seems to have been an appealing point to win the awards,” said Park Chan-hyuk, team leader of Hanwhwa Life Insurance’s brand strategy division.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
