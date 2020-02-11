Ikea Korea opens 4th store in Busan

Ikea Korea said Tuesday it will open its fourth store in South Korea in Busan on Thursday, marking the first store outside Seoul and the surrounding region.
According to the company, Ikea DongBusan, located at Gijang-gun, will feature showrooms, the Ikea Restaurant and Bistro, and Smaland, a play area for kids, across 42,316 square meters, with one basement floor and four floors above ground.
Under the vision of creating a “better everyday life,” Ikea DongBusan aims to reach people in the Busan and Gyeongnam area with its home furnishing solutions, products and ideas, the company said.
The company made nearly 100 visits to houses in the area to custom-select about 10,000 exclusively designed products to fit their lifestyles, it said.
Based on findings from the home visits, Ikea DongBusan will focus on offering smart solutions and ideas related to kitchens, storage and organization, the company said.
“We are thrilled to finally open our doors and meet the many people of Busan and Gyeongnam,” said Magnus Norberg, DongBusan market manager.
“At Ikea DongBusan, our focus is on becoming a great destination to visit with family and friends for a fun, convenient shopping experience.”
The company said it aims to open its first city touchpoint in the first half of 2020.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)