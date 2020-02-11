Concept Korea New York Fashion Week F/W 2020 celebrates 10th anniversary

From left: Designers at Concept Korea New York Fashion Week F/W 2020: Lee Chung-chung, Lee Seung-hee, Kim In-te and Kim In-gyu (Korea Creative Content Agency)

Concept Korea NYFW Fall-Winter 2020 commemorated its 10th anniversary on Friday in New York with three Korean standout designers who received favorable responses in previous seasons showcasing their latest collections.



Concept Korea, which was held at Spring Studios Gallery in New York, is part of New York Fashion Week, which runs through Wednesday.



The government-sponsored fashion show aims to help promising Korean designers expand overseas by providing opportunities to promote their brands globally. The fashion show is organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency.



Three designers -- Lee Chung-chung of LIE, Kim In-te and Kim In-gyu of IISE and Lee Seung-hee of LEYII -- returned to Concept Korea New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2020 celebrating its 10th anniversary.



LIE is a modern women’s lifestyle brand that playfully combines masculinity and femininity. IISE, which translates to “second generation,” creates street interpretations of Korean heritage while LEYII is a contemporary feminine design brand.



Over the past 10 years, a total of 30 brands and 33 designers were given an opportunity to show their collections at New York Fashion Week through Concept Korea. Some of the success stories include IIS, which saw its sales grow three-fold after participating at the fashion, and the fashion brand KYE, which signed multiple business partnership deals with renowned showrooms in New York.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

