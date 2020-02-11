 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Household debt growth sharply decelerates in Jan.

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 11, 2020 - 13:03       Updated : Feb 11, 2020 - 13:03
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The household debt extended by banks in South Korea slowed sharply in January from a month earlier due to a seasonal factor, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Fresh bank loans extended by banks to local households came to 3.7 trillion won ($3.1 billion) in the month, compared with a 7.2 trillion won increase the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.

The amount marks a sharp rise from a 1.1 trillion won increase in the same month last year, however.

"The rate of increase in bank loans to households slowed in January from a month earlier, partly due to a seasonal factor," the BOK said, noting the demand for home mortgages usually diminishes during the winter season.

In January, fresh home-backed loans extended by banks reached 4.3 trillion won, down from 5.6 trillion won the month before.

Local households also trimmed their other borrowing by 600 billion won, apparently using their yearend and Lunar New Year holiday bonuses to pay back some of their existing loans, the BOK said.

As of the end of January, outstanding bank loans to households came to 892 trillion won.

Bank loans to local companies, on the other hand, rose sharply in January, one month after the firms net reduced their borrowing by 6.2 trillion won.

Corporate loans jumped 8.6 trillion won last month, bringing the outstanding loans to 877.5 trillion won.

Bank deposits dropped by 15.1 trillion won to 1,734.2 trillion won as of end-January. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114